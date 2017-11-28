Haverhill high schooler attacks, injures teacher, superintendent says

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - School officials say a student at Haverhill High School attacked and injured a teacher on Tuesday.

Superintendent Jim Scully says a ninth grade boy became disruptive and attacked a teacher, causing injury. The teacher had to get stitches.

The student had come to Haverhill from another state and was only at the school for 52 days, according to Scully.

The boy left with his parents after being asked to leave the classroom.

Neither the student or teacher have been identified.

The Haverhill Police Department is investigating. The student will be summoned to court at a later date.

