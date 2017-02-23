‘He had a knife’: Middleton carjacking victim ‘cooperated’ with Peabody murder suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) – Authorities said a suspect in a gruesome double homicide in Peabody is responsible for a knifepoint carjacking Wednesday night outside a Hailey’s restaurant in Middleton.

Police say Kenneth Metz was carjacked outside the Route 114 restaurant at about 7 p.m. by a man they believe was 40-year-old Wes Doughty.

Doughty is a suspect in the slayings last weekend of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home on Farm Avenue.

After the carjacking, the suspect drove to Boston’s South End, where Metz escaped.

Metz, of Middleton, spoke about the ordeal Thursday and credited faith as a factor in survivin tghe kidnapping.

“God gave me great peace, I am a believer in Jesus Christ,” Metz said.

Metz said he surrendered his car to Doughty, who was allegedly armed with a knife, and was then tied up with a seat belt. Metz said Doughty made it clear to him that he had committed the grisly murders.

“He said they killed them because they gave heroin to his godfather,” Metz said. “He said he didn’t want his godfather to be addicted to heroin.”

Metz said he escaped while Doughty stopped in Boston to buy liquor and cigarettes on Tremont Street. Doughty didn’t know his way around Boston, according Metz.

Doughty remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Doughty may be driving a gray 2006 Honda Accord four door sedan with license plate 7KLY80.

