Hilton hotel chain to hire 20,000 vets by 2020

MCLEAN, Va. (WHDH) — Hotel giant Hilton said it plans to hire 20,000 more veterans and their families by 2020.

The announcement comes after Hilton completed its 2013 pledge to hire 10,000 veterans. The new plan will include spouses, dependents and caregivers of veterans.

Hilton also plans to continue its Honors Points donation program. The program had already provided 1,700 free hotel stays to 1,100 veterans.

