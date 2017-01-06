Holyoke mother thanks those who saved her and family from fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A Holyoke mother recovering from injuries suffered in a massive apartment fire thanked the people who rescued her and her family.

Briana Serrano, 18, said she screamed for help from her apartment. As the smoke and flames closed in, she knew she had no other choice but to drop her 2-year-old daughter Aubrey out the window to people standing below, holding a bedsheet.

“I don’t even know I had the strength to throw my baby out the window but I know God was on my side and I know God was going to protect her,” said Serrano.

After dropping Aubrey to safety, Serrano herself jumped out the window and landed on a mattress. She suffered two broken bones in the fire. Firefighters rescued her boyfriend Eric Albarran, who suffered burns to his back. At the hospital in Springfield where she is recovering, Serrano tearfully thanked the first responders who saved her life and the lives of her family.

“I love you guys, all of you. Thank you for being there for me. You guys have big hearts,” said Serrano.

Three other people were killed in the fire on New Year’s Day. Officials said the fire was sparked by an electrical problem.

