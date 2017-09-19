House explodes in New Hampshire, trapping painter inside, police say

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police say a home under construction exploded Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in New Boston, New Hampshire, trapping a person in the basement.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a home for sale on 123 Foxberry Drive. Photos from the scene showed a home that was completely leveled and engulfed in flames.

The home was unoccupied, but there was a painter working in the basement when the explosion happened, according to police. Crews are reportedly working to clear rubble to get to the painter. No other injuries were reported.

Police say witnesses ran to the scene and spoke with the person in the basement before it went up in flames.

Neighbors reported hearing a hissing noise before police believe a propane tank exploded. The home’s first floor then collapsed onto the basement.

Nearby homes in the area have been evacuated.

No additional details were immediately available. The scene remains active at this time.

