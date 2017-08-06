Hooksett Police arrested man after he failed to register as a sex offender

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - Hooksett Police arrested a man after he failed to register as a sex offender, resisted arrest, and was in possession of drugs.

Police said, Jeffrey “Jack” Allen, 51, of Manchester, was arrested after he was located at the Firebird Motel.

Authorities had a warrant for Allen’s arrest for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

When Hooksett and Manchester Police tried to go to Allen’s motel room, he refused to leave.

Police got a search warrant to enter the room and they were able to arrest Allen.

While arresting Allen, police noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the room.

Officials got a search warrant and discovered marijuana and a syringe with what was believed to be heroin inside.

Allen was charged with Obstructing Government Administration, Resisting Arrest or Detention, and two counts of Drug Possession.

Police said Allen refused bail and was taken to the Merrimack County Jail for arraignment.

