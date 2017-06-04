Husband allegedly shoots himself after assaulting wife in Westport

WESTPORT, MA (WHDH) - Westport Police received a call around 9:48pm on Saturday for a possible domestic assault.

Police say they arrived at 1300 Main Road to see a woman outside of a home. She said her husband had assaulted her with a hand gun.

The victim told officers she did not know if her husband had left the house with the hand gun or if he was still inside.

Westport and Dartmouth Police surrounded the house and within ten minutes, and heard one gunshot.

Officers say they were able to find the man, who was not far from the home, and take the gun away. He had one self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the situation.

