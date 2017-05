Shafter, CA (WHDH) — A dog in California became a bread bandit.

The husky grabbed a loaf of bread and ran out of a Dollar Store.

The dog was able to avoid a man who was trying to pull her back in, but didn’t get far.

Police caught her about a block away.

