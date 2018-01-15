Ice jams cause flooding in Northeast United States

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WHDH) — Residents in upstate New York and central Maine are dealing with flooding after river ice jams broke over the weekend.

More than 20 homes in Fort Covington, New York had to evacuate Saturday night after a river ice jam broke, with the flooding extending far beyond the river. Officials said as temperatures drop, the standing water will freeze and their only option is to wait for it all to melt.

In Augusta, Maine, severe flooding from high water levels has left cars submerged in frozen water. Even entire parking lots were affected, with cars underwater up to their windshields. Officials are unsure how long the flooding will last because temperatures are expected to be below freezing for the rest of the week.

