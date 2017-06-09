Illegal immigrant accused of drunken driving in crash that injured family

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - The wife of an illegal immigrant arrested twice in one day, who is now accused of crashing into a family of four while drunk inside, says her husband didn’t mean to do it.

Jose Acevedo, 43, was drunk when he rear-ended the family’s SUV Thursday in Auburn, police say. But his wife says it was all an accident and is angry the focus is on immigration status.

A three-year-old and seven-year-old were riding in the SUV, when police say it was hit by an illegal immigrant behind the wheel.

Police say Acevedo blew three times the legal limit on the breathalyzer after crashing on Route 20.

The crash was reported before 5 p.m. and on the same day Worcester police say they had also arrested Acevedo for an outstanding warrant.

Police say that warrant dates back to a January case where he was cited for driving with a revoked registration and uninsured car.

“He didn’t mean to. What happened was the light went from yellow to green. He thought from yellow to red. My husband thought that the guy was going to keep going. So he was under the influence of alcohol,” Jessica Amaya said.

Amaya says her husband is living in Massachusetts illegally and is from El Salvador. She says he has been for almost two decades.

“He’s been here 17 years, and he’s not a harm to anybody. He works seven days a week and he made one little mistake,” Amaya said.

Police say the woman in the car suffered a fractured vertebrae in her lower neck that will take weeks to recover from. Her husband reported back and neck pain, and the children were not injured.

Auburn police say Acevedo was so drunk that he couldn’t stand up.

“When the individual was being spoken to by the officers, he fell back and onto the emergency ambulance that was on the scene,” Chief Andrew Sluckis said.

7’s Sharman Sacchetti reached out to a spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to find out whether or not a detainer was issued for Acevedo. They issued the following statement:

BREAKING: ICE saying it's not being allowed to interview Acevedo until court appoints attorney to him in his criminal case pic.twitter.com/nkCAKltjKs — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 9, 2017

Acevedo is being held on $7,000 bail. He is due back in court in July.

