Inauguration draws New England natives in support and protest

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHDH) – Terminals in Logan Airport and Wsahington D.C. have seen New England natives from across the political spectrum in the last week as inauguration-goers make their way to the nation’s capital.

Some sport Donald Trump apparel and unmistakable “Make America Great Again” hats in anticipation of the 45th president.

“I think it will be a great change for the country. We need it,” said Mary Dizazzo-Trumbull.

Dizazzo-Trumbull and her husband David traveled to Washington from Boston to watch, just like they did for President George W. Bush’s inauguration.

Donald Trump voter Elizabeth Kennan brought her teenage son to the Republican convention in Cleveland. Kennan said she would not want him to miss the result of the election, “to see the protestors but also to enjoy the great moment when your vote matters.”

When asked about protesters, Kennan’s son John said, “I say have fun…I disagree with them, but they can do it.”

But others are less excited for the country’s switch in leadership.

Many of those visitors hailing from Boston plan to demonstrate against the Trump presidency, and some say they will also join the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

Gloucester-native Janet Allen said she does not consider herself a protester. “We’re all coming to support each other, and the children of our country,” Allen said.

More than two dozen dancers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire will also be joining dancers from across the country to perform in the inauguration celebration.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)