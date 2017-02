BOSTON (WHDH) - A JetBlue employee in Mattapan was arrested for allegedly selling drugs.

Police said they were concerned about the man’s access to secure locations at Logan Airport. He was arrested in the South End Friday evening.

The man was charged with possessing and intending to distribute cocaine.

