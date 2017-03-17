Jury in Hernandez trial get to see suspected murder weapon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial is back in court Friday.

The jury was given a look at the suspected murder weapon and also heard testimony as to whether or not Hernandez’s DNA was found.

Police say they have the alleged murder weapon and the car they believe was used in the crime.

But Boston Police crime lab analysts testified that the Toyota 4runner contained no fingerprints or DNA that came from Aaron Hernandez.

The Former New England Patriots tight end is on trial for the drive by murders of Daniel De Abreu and Sufiro Furtado in Boston’s South End in 2012.

Police say Hernandez shot the men from the front passenger seat of the 4runner.

They say when they found the car nearly a year later it appeared to have been cleaned or wiped down.

A state crime analyst said there was no gunshot residue on the car.

And a Boston Police crime analyst testified that DNA tests on the alleged murder weapon were not conclusive.

