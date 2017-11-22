Lawrence police rescue fleeing purse-snatching suspect after jump into river

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence on Wednesday rescued a purse-snatching suspect who they say jumped into a river in an attempt to escape arrest.

Officials say the suspect stole a purse around 12:30 p.m. at Lawrence General Hospital, where police then chased him toward a nearby river.

The man jumped in, but officers followed him into the water. The individual was taken back to shore and arrested.

The officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They are said to be OK.

The man they rescued was also treated at the hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

A man wanted for robbery tries to escape @lawrencepolice by jumping into body of water, police go in after him and take him into custody #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) November 22, 2017

