Lawrence residents ready for the cleanup after Tuesday’s storm

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Cars were trapped, surrounded by snow, after a blizzard hit Lawrence on Tuesday.

When one man’s shovel broke, he had to improvise.

“I said, ‘well, a broken shovel or a two-by-four, or a big plank,” said the Lawrence resident, “we can get the job done.'”

After borrowing a shovel, he managed to clear the snow from around his car.

Snow banks reaching several feet high lined the streets.

High winds snapped trees at their core.

And the cleanup is only beginning.

If the snow and wind isn’t enough, power outages were also left behind from the powerful storm.

Crews worked throughout the night to restore power as soon as possible.

Watch the video above to hear from Lawrence residents as they ready to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)