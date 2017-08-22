‘Like that scene in Jaws’: Shark attacks seal within feet of Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, Mass. (WHDH) – A shark attacked a seal just feet off Nauset Beach on Monday, leaving a large pool of blood in the water.

“It was pretty shocking. I could have been 50 feet from me,” 17-year-old Ethan Cox said. “At one point, it was even closer.”

Video captured by a 7News viewer shows beachgoers clearing out of the water as they watch the seal try to get away from that shark.

“I saw the water sort of churning up and people pulling out,” Rob Cox said. “It was a little bit like that scene in Jaws.”

Lifeguards could be seen running along the water line, telling witnesses to back away from the water and keep their distance from the animals.

Ethan Cox said the seal, which was bleeding badly, seemed to swim along the shore before disappearing under the surf.

Witnesses told 7News that lifeguards kept the beach closed after it was all over.

Many were gathered at the beach to witness the great American eclipse.

