Local immigrants participate in ‘Day Without Immigrants’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Here in Boston many local immigrants made a bold statement.

Several businesses in the city were closed Thursday, while others were short on staff.

At Dudley Cafe in Roxbury, three workers chose to take part in the protest and they were not penalized.

And Wellesly College’s Davis Museum took part in this ‘Day Without Immigrants’ too. By covering or removing 120 pieces of art created by immigrant artists or given by immigrant collectors.

At other local businesses, other employees signed up to cover shifts, so their co-workers could participate.

The protest was meant to show how critical immigrants are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

