COHASSET, Mass. (WHDH) – A Cohasset Police officer was injured after a crash Tuesday morning.

Authorities received reports of a crash on Red Gate Lane around 11:30 a.m., and police and fire units were dispatched.

Police say the officer, a 24-year veteran of the department, was responding to the emergency call when he collided with a pick-up truck.

The officer was traveling on North Main Street with his lights and siren on, when he approached the Ripley Road intersection, according to police. They say the cruiser struck the rear driver-side of the truck, which was attempting to make a left turn, and it spun 180 degrees.

The police officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to South Shore Hospital. A passenger in the truck, a 45-year-old Plympton man, also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The 35-year-old Brockton man who was driving the pick-up truck did not suffer any injuries.

Police say both the cruiser and the truck appear to be a total loss.

The crash is under investigation. Police say no citations have been issued at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)