BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — A minor earthquake was recorded in New Hampshire late Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Boscawen.

It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries.

