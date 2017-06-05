Police: DJ recognizes Fugitive of the Week at Chelmsford karaoke night

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police made a big bust in the search for a wanted suspect. Investigators say the convicted sex offender was spotted out at a karaoke night.

Ronald Duby, 43 of Concord, New Hampshire, a sex offender who failed to register as one, was arrested in Chelmsford on Saturday night.

“The interesting part is it all came about from a DJ who was working inside a local restaurant,” said Lt. Edward Smith, of the Chelmsford Police Department.

A local DJ working a karaoke bar recognized Duby as the “Fugitive of the Week,” part of a U.S. Marshal’s program in New Hampshire. The DJ checked his computer again to see if it was the right guy and called police.

“I have no idea whether he was singing karaoke or not. My understanding is that he was eating at the time of the arrest,” said Lt. Smith.

Duby is required to register as a sex offender after a 1995 conviction for aggravated felonious sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13.

“I think that’s what caught the DJ’s attention, that it was a pretty serious thing,” said Lt. Smith.

