Lowell Police search for 2 men wanted in connection with violent crimes

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department is asking for help in locating two men wanted in connection with violent crimes that happened over the past two weeks.

The first is 20-year-old Elijah Jeremiah Rodriguez, of Lawrence. Rodriguez is wanted for the violent assault and robbery on a 19-year-old girl on February 6th.

The assault was broadcast on Facebook Live.

Rodriguez has numerous warrants out for his arrest including Armed Robbery and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Rodriguez has multiple tattoos, including on his throat and above his right eye.

The second person is 48-year-old John Casey of Dracut.

Casey is wanted in a violent incident that happened February 14th where he tried to run down two police officers with a car, leading them on a lengthy pursuit to New Hampshire.

He has multiple warrants out for his arrest including Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and Burglary.

Both men are considered dangerous and should not be confronted.

Anyone with information can call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

