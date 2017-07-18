Lyft driver shot at while on I-93, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Place and local police are searching for a two individuals after a Lyft driver said his car was shot at early Tuesday morning on I-93 north in Braintree.

The driver flagged down a state trooper on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy, claiming another motorist fired two shots at his Toyota Prius, state police said.

“He was very upset. It was a close call,” State trooper Andrew Chiachio told 7News.

The alleged shooting happened near exit 6 around 5:20 a.m. Police said they found a bullet hole in one of the doors, as well as a broken window.

The victim, an Attleboro native who was headed to Logan Airport, told Chiachio that two men in dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled alongside him and opened fire. Police are still searching for the vehicle and no arrests have been made.

“They shot two rounds at his vehicle. The victim was not injured,” Chiachio said.

Police said that they don’t know of any connection between the victim and the alleged shooters. They are investigating whether the incident is a case of mistaken identity, a random act, or a case of road rage. The victim told troopers nothing happened leading up to the shooting.

“It appears to be random. He had no explanation for it,” Chiachio said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State police. The incident is under investigation

