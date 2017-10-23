Man arrested in Grafton after leading police officers on multi-town chase

GRAFTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Police were led on a wild chase Monday through Grafton and Northbridge after officers said a man sped off from a traffic stop in Upton.

Police said an officer working construction detail in Upton tried to pull over 42-year-old Genesio Fernandes for speeding. When the officer asked for his driver’s license, Fernandes allegedly took off and drove into Northbridge.

Witnesses said Fernandes rear-ended a pickup truck in Northbridge before he crashed his car into a tree. He then allegedly fled on foot. Police said he was apprehended a short time later thanks to a K-9 that tracked him into Grafton.

A woman driving the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Fernandes faces several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)