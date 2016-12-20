BOSTON (WHDH) - A nurse was was in the right place at the right time when a passenger collapsed on a Commuter Rail platform.

Peter Miller, of Wakefield, ran to catch his ride after work, and that’s when it happened; he was in cardiac arrest.

The nurse, who was just getting off from work, jumped into action and saved the man’s life.

Now, Peter Miller is able to go home; thanks to his holiday hero.

“Most people in my situation don’t make it,” said Miller.

He was brought down when his heart suddenly stopped.

“He basically stopped breathing, unresponsive,” said Frank Curtis, the nurse that helped Miller.

Frank Curtis is an emergency room nurse at Mass General Hospital. He was on the same train when the conductor said there was an emergency. He says Peter was on the floor and turning blue.

The nurse didn’t hesitate; he started chest compressions and called for a defibrillator. There’s a defibrillator on every commuter train.

Curtis assisted two passengers who took over chest compressions, and then he used the life-saving device on Mr. Miller.

The result was nothing short of a miracle.

Now, the men and their families are forever connected.

“What do you do when you meet the guy who saves your life? It’s awesome,” said Miller.

He brought his wife and children to meet the nurse and his youngest son. Miller’s family says they hope the young boy grows up knowing his father is a hero. Curtis says he’s just glad he was there.

“I feel good,” said Curtis. “I don’t feel like a hero because that’s what I train to do.”

“I owe him everything. I do,” said Miller.

Miller is going home to spend the holiday with his family less than one week after getting to MGH.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)