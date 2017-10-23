Man injured in Randolph shooting

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for at least one suspect after a man was shot in Randolph Monday night.

The shooting happened at 7:28 p.m. on Alred Terrace. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot while riding in a car, which then crashed into a garbage can. A second man who was in the car was not hit. The car was towed away from the scene with at least one bullet hole in the driver’s side.

Police said marijuana and a firearm were recovered a few blocks away. Police said they also saw three people seen running from the scene.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to be OK.

