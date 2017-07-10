Man killed, woman injured in Brockton shooting

BROCKTON (WHDH) - BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A man has been killed and a woman injured in an early morning shooting in Brockton.

Mayor Bill Carpenter says the shooting occurred just after midnight Monday.

He says the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was struck once and her injuries are not considered life threatening.

No names were immediately released.

Carpenter says the shooting occurred in an area where there had been a block party and a house party earlier in the day. The mayor says it appears the victim was targeted.

There has been no word on any arrests.

The death was the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

