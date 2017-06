ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Attleborough are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a gavel last month.

Police said Brian MacNamara, 29, took the gavel from the desk of the City Council president last month.

Police have an arrest warrant for MacNamara but said they have been unable to track him down.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)