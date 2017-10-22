Mandalay Bay officials said suite used by Las Vegas shooter will not be rented

Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting near the casino, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Officials at the Mandalay Bay hotel said the suite used by the Las Vegas shooter will not be available for rent.

Police said Stephen Paddock used the room’s windows to open fire on people attending an outdoor country music festival.

58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

It is not clear whether the suite will be used for something or made into a memorial.

