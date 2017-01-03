Manhunt continues after police find car stolen by escaped inmate in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Investigators said they found the car stolen by an escaped Rhode Island inmate in Framingham Monday night.

Video shot in Framingham shows Mass. State Police descending on Irving Street, where police said they identified the car stolen by escaped Rhode Island inmate James Morales on the night of New Year’s Eve.

Sources tell 7News Morales say his ex-girlfriend lives in the area. Police said they searched the area where the car was stolen, but have not found Morales.

Former Army reservist Morales, 35, escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility on New Year’s Eve. The warden said Morales climbed a basketball hoop, jumped to a rooftop and then scaled the barbed wire fence.

Police said Morales fled to Attleborough, where he stole a car. Police said the car was found in Framingham and neighbors on Irving Street said they saw officers coming and going from an apartment building, where Morales’ ex-girlfriend lives.

Morales was arrested last year for stealing 16 guns from an Army Reserve center in Worcester. He was also facing rape charges.

Two officers at the detention center where Morales escaped from were placed on administrative duty.

Police said Morales is dangerous and possibly armed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

A neighbor said he noticed cruisers in the area and police going into apartments on the street.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)