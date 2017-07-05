Man’s body pulled from river in Amesbury

AMESBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — The body of man was pulled Wednesday from the Merrimack River in Amesbury.

State police detectives responded to 2 Pleasant Valley Road for a report of a body in the water.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office says a resident spotted the body floating near a dock. They say the body of a white man was recovered.

The man’s identity is not known at this time.

The matter is under investigation.

