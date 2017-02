Many drunk driving cases in Massachusetts could be dismissed.

This is after a district court judge ruled that some breathalyzer machines used from 2012 to 2014 did not produce scientifically reliable results.

Defense lawyers believe the machines were not properly calibrated.

Thousands of cases may be impacted.

