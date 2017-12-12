Massachusetts is among the ‘pest-iest’ states in the country, study says

(WHDH) — If you call Massachusetts home, odds are you like to talk about bugs. According to a new study by Terminix, the Bay State ranks as the tenth most ‘pest-iest’ state in America.

Terminix analyzed social media chatter about common pests in all 50 states. Americans searched for information about bed bugs more than 7.3 million times throughout 2017, followed by runners-up scorpions, spiders and silverfish.

Massachusetts residents chatted the most on social media about their hornet problems, according to the study.

The top 17 pest-iest states are:

District of Columbia Texas New York Virginia California Nevada Arizona Oregon Georgia Massachusetts Florida Nebraska Hawaii Washington Alaska Louisiana Oklahoma

