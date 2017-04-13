Massachusetts man convicted of killing National Guardsman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of second-degree murder for shooting a National Guardsman from Connecticut who was enjoying a night out before being deployed to Iraq.

The Republican newspaper reports that 32-year-old Michael Rodriguez, of Holyoke, was convicted Wednesday of killing Julian Cartie in February 2009 in Springfield.

Rodriguez faces sentencing next week.

Prosecutors say the 25-year-old Cartie and friends were headed to a restaurant after the clubs closed when they got into a confrontation with Rodriguez, who felt disrespected because Cartie’s friend yelled to the women in Rodriguez’s car.

Cartie was a former high school football star in New Britain, Connecticut.

Rodriguez’s lawyer said Cartie was drunk and aggressive and the shooting was in self-defense.

The shooting remained unsolved until a tip led to Rodriguez’s arrest in 2014.

