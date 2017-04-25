Massachusetts man gets jail time for slashing officer’s face

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who slashed a police officer’s face with a steak knife has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in jail.

Patxie Delorbe, of Worcester, was also sentenced Monday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

Police on July 17 responded to a call from Delorbe’s ex-girlfriend who said he had been threatening her in violation of a restraining order. The 31-year-old Delorbe arrived on the scene, and when police tried to arrest him he lashed out with the knife, causing a four-inch gash that required stitches on the right cheek of one officer.

Prosecutors asked for at least 10 years behind bars for Delorbe, citing his violent past. Delorbe apologized in court.

