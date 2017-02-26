Massachusetts teen killed in rollover crash

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl was killed in a crash in Stoneham.

State police responded to Pond Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on a report that a sport-utility vehicle had rolled over in a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was found dead at the scene. Police identified her as a 16-year-old from Stoneham but have not released her name.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other details were immediately released.

