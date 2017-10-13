Mayor Walsh concerned after BPD officer is indicted for stealing from evidence room

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he is concerned by allegations that a Boston police officer stole from an evidence room earlier this year.

Boston Police Officer Joseph Nee allegedly stole $2,000 from an evidence room back in January. Attorney General Maura Healey said Nee then tried laundering the money at Plainridge Park Casino. Nee has since been suspended without pay.

In a statement, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans called the allegations “inexcusable.”

“That concerns me. As a police officer, you expect him to uphold the highest morale of anyone and unfortunately he’s not. We’ll see what happens,” said Walsh.

Nee will be arraigned on Oct. 30.

