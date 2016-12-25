BOSTON (AP) — State transportation officials are gearing up for a busy travel week from Christmas to New Year’s.

With the holidays falling on two Sundays this year, many workers will have the day off on the following Mondays.

The MBTA says it plans to run on a regular weekend schedule Saturday and Christmas Day, and on Monday will operate on what would normally be a Sunday schedule.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the T plans to run its subway lines on a modified weekday schedule on Saturday as revelers gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Boston and elsewhere.

All T Service will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Officials say it’s an incentive for travelers “to make smart choices when celebrating.”

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)