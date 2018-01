BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is still recovering from both the heavy snow and the prolonged cold snap.

MBTA officials offered some advice for Monday’s commute—give yourself time.

T crews have been working on the tracks, but they are still urging commuters to give themselves an extra 15 to 20 minutes for their Monday morning commute.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)