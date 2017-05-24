Meeting held to discuss closing of Pilgrim Nuclear Plant

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - A meeting will be held to discuss the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth on Wednesday.

The plant’s owner will meet with the panel that was created to provide public input about the decommissioning process.

The meeting will be at Plymouth South High School.

It begins at 6:00 p.m.

Pilgrim Nuclear Plant is officially set to shut down in 2019.

