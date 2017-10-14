Memorial service held for Las Vegas shooting victim from Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A memorial service for Rhoda LeRocque, a victim of the Las Vegas shooting, will be held in her hometown of Tewksbury Saturday.

Family, friends and loved ones will be able to say their final goodbye.

Dozens of people attended LeRocque’s wake was held in Wilmington on Friday.

LeRocque, 42, was one of 58 people killed during a country music festival on October 1st.

She went to the concert with her husband, father-in-law and young daughter Ally during a family vacation.

Her father-in-law returned to the hotel with 6-year-old Ally just before the gunman opened fire.

The family was heading to Disney, and they decided to stop in Las Vegas for the concert because LeRocque enjoyed country music so much.

