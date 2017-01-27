Methuen Police search for 2 suspects in car chase

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police report they are searching for two suspects following a car chase through several towns in Merrimack Valley.

Methuen and state police forces reportedly chased a stolen minivan and Lexus through Lowell, Dracut and Methuen on Thursday.

Officers finally stopped the Lexus, which crashed into another car.

A 17-year-old was arrested, but two other suspects are at large.

