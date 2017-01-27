Methuen Police search for 2 suspects in car chase

Police Car Lights

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police report they are searching for two suspects following a car chase through several towns in Merrimack Valley.

Methuen and state police forces reportedly chased a stolen minivan and Lexus through Lowell, Dracut and Methuen on Thursday.

Officers finally stopped the Lexus, which crashed into another car.

A 17-year-old was arrested, but two other suspects are at large.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus