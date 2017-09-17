METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – Methuen Police are searching for two teenagers accused of breaking into Methuen High School on Saturday. The teens were caught on surveillance video wandering inside the building, according to police.

Officials say the pair damaged some ceiling tiles inside the school.

Authorities believe the teens were able to get inside through a door to the ice rink.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-983-8698.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)