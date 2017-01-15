Mom due in court for pretrial hearing in ‘Baby Doe’ case

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman accused of helping dispose of her 2-year-old daughter’s body after her boyfriend allegedly killed the girl is expected in court this week.

Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of her daughter, Bella Bond. She is due in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday for a hearing on defense motions, including a request to dismiss the charges against her.

The girl was known only as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media before she was identified.

Prosecutors have charged Bond’s former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, with murder. Both pleaded not guilty.

Bond’s trial is scheduled to start next month. McCarthy’s trial is slated for April.

