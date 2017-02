BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after a big drug bust and stabbing in Boston.

Officers found more than 30 pounds of drugs and 22,000 dollars in cash inside the suspects home on Stuart Street.

This is after he allegedly stabbed someone near Tufts Medical Center Saturday morning.

The victim is expected to be okay.

