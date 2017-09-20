Mother home from Navy deployment surprises son at school in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WHDH) — A mother coming home from her deployment in the Navy surprised her son at his school in Florida.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Chasmine Banks has been in Africa for the past seven months. Since she received her orders for deployment, she said she has been planning on surprising her son, Gabriel, once she returned.

“I’m nervous but I’m excited and I’m just ready to have him in my arms. I miss my kid, it’s me and him against the world and I miss him so much and I’m like, this far away and it’s driving me insane,” said Banks.

Gabriel thought his mother would not be back until next month. He was speechless when she walked into his classroom, still in uniform.

Banks is on leave for the next month-and-a-half and plans on spending that time with Gabriel.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)