Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Easton

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday when he was struck by a car in Easton.

Authorities say a 54-year-old man was riding east on Lincoln Street around 3:40 p.m. when a Toyota sedan crashed into him.

The man was flown to a Boston hopsital via helicopter with serious injuries.

Authorities are not identifying the parties involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)