N.H. parents face charges after alleged abduction of child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The parents of a child who was allegedly abducted from a New Hampshire mall are set to face charges.

Tewksbury Police arrested Erika Wallace and Joshua Wallace on Friday evening.

Investigators in Manchester, New Hampshire say Erika Wallace abducted her son Joshua during a supervised visit with the Division of Children, Youth and Families at the Mall of New Hampshire earlier on Friday.

An amber alert was later issued for 2-year old Joshua.

Detectives say they found the Wallace’s during a drug surveillance operation in Tewksbury.

The child was not hurt.

