N.Y. mall uses bird sounds to keep away pigeons

Stores inside Rego Center in Rego Park Queens are banking on the incessant recordings of aggressive sounding fowls to deter the hordes of pigeons.

The pigeons had been roosting in the mall’s rafters, causing problems for customers and employees.

The pigeons like to swoop inside for food and some are not even bothered by the sounds coming from the speakers.

