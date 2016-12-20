Nebraska firefighters break car windows to fight house fire

Acting Omaha fire battalion chief Steven Thornburg says firefighters did what they had to do Sunday night to save a home from a fast-moving electrical fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene of the fire, they found a car illegally parked, preventing them from connecting directly to the closest hydrant.

The car is registered to a woman who lives across the street from the now-burned-out house. She confirmed her son parked in front of the hydrant because streets are so crowded in the neighborhood that parking can be difficult.

She said her son’s only other option was to park several blocks away.

The owner of the burned-out home inspected the damage and hopes the young man who parked in front of the hydrant learned a valuable lesson. In the meantime, he’s helping the family who rents the property from him find a new place to live.

