Neighbor charged in gruesome killing of 81-year-old Needham woman

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - A woman accused of brutally killing an elderly resident in Needham was ordered held without bail Friday on murder charges.

Police announced on Thursday that they had arrested Tammie Patrice Galloway in connection with the murder of 81-year-old Laura Shifrina.

Officers were called to Shifrina’s elderly housing complex on May 31 and found her dead inside. Police said she died from “sharp trauma” injuries to the neck.

The medical examiner’s office determined that Shifrina suffered eight lacerations to her neck, a punctured jugular, four slice wounds to her arm and four broken ribs, prosecutors said during Galloway’s arraignment Dedham District Court.

Galloway, a neighbor of Shifrina, is also accused of stealing her car and other valuables after the alleged murder before fleeing the scene. Police spent hours looking for the missing Ford Fiesta, which was later discovered in Boston.

Galloway was also caught on surveillance video bleaching Shifrina’s car before ditching it, according to prosecutors. She was arrested on an unrelated gun charge shortly after.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and a targeted death,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Galloway initially told police that she had a good relationship with Shifrina but police said they found Shifrina’s blood on her purse.

Friends of Shifrina said they are sickened and shocked by the gruesome details surrounding her death.

Galloway is due back in court in July.

This is Tammie Galloway, accused of killing an 81 y/o woman in Needham back in late May. @7News she was arraigned today for the murder pic.twitter.com/0UiiSyWQSq — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 30, 2017

